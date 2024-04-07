Luukkonen will defend the road net Sunday against the Red Wings, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen has emerged victorious in each of his past two outings, stopping 56 of 60 shots during that span. In 50 appearances this campaign, he has a 26-20-3 record with a 2.55 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Detroit ranks ninth in the league with 3.32 goals per contest this season.