Luukkonen will guard the road net Saturday against the Red Wings, per Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report.

Luukkonen has won his last three outings, including a 21-save shutout versus the Islanders in his last start Thursday. Overall, the 25-year-old netminder is 22-16-3 with a .915 save percentage and 2.38 GAA this season. He'll face a scuffling Detroit team that's dropped their last seven games.