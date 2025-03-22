Luukkonen will guard the road net Saturday against the Wild, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Luukkonen's won three of his last four starts despite posting an .863 save percentage in that span. Overall, he's 23-21-4 with an .888 save percentage and 3.16 GAA on the campaign.
