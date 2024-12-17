Luukkonen will defend the road net against the Canadiens on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports report.
Luukkonen has surrendered 23 goals on 209 shots during his seven-game (0-5-2) winless skid. He has posted a record of 8-9-3 with one shutout, a 2.80 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 21 appearances this season. Montreal ranks 24th in the league with 2.70 goals per game in 2024-25.
