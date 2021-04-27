Luukkonen will be promoted to Buffalo's active roster and start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game versus the Rangers, WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Luukkonen was pretty solid in his NHL debut Friday against the Bruins, stopping 36 of 40 shots, but he ultimately suffered the first NHL loss of his young career due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The 2017 second-round pick will attempt to secure his first NHL victory in a road matchup with a Rangers squad that's averaging 3.67 goals per game at home this campaign, second in the NHL.