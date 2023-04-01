Luukkonen will guard the road net Saturday against Philadelphia, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen is coming off a 27-save performance in a 5-4 win over New Jersey on March 24. He has a 16-11-4 record this season with a 3.63 GAA and an .890 save percentage in 32 appearances. Luukkonen will get the second half of Buffalo's back-to-back after Devon Levi played in Friday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Rangers. The Flyers sit 29th in the league this campaign with 2.70 goals per game.