Luukkonen will protect the road net Saturday against Pittsburgh, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Luukkonen has posted a mark of 0-1-1 in his past two outings, stopping 38 of 46 shots. He has a 3-2-1 record this season with a 3.10 GAA and an .899 save percentage through six appearances. Pittsburgh is tied for eighth in the league with 3.50 goals per contest this campaign.