Luukkonen will guard the road net Monday against the Kraken, per Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site.

Luukkonen made 22 saves on 25 shots in a 4-1 loss to Detroit on Saturday during his last outing. He has held the opposition to three goals or fewer in each of his past 12 appearances en route to a record of 8-3-1 during that span. Luukkonen has gone 22-17-3 this campaign with five shutouts, a 2.40 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 43 games played. Seattle ranks 28th in the league this season with 2.68 goals per contest.