Luukkonen will defend the road net against St. Louis on Tuesday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen has won his past two starts, having stopped 58 of 63 shots. He has a 12-5-1 record this season with a 3.31 GAA and an .899 save percentage. Luukkonen will get the second half of Buffalo's back-to-back after Craig Anderson played in Monday's overtime win over Dallas. The Blues sit 20th in the league this campaign with 3.11 goals per game.