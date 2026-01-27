Luukkonen will defend the road net against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, according to Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen is coming off a 32-save effort in Thursday's 4-2 win over Montreal. He has gone 11-7-2 this campaign with a 2.66 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 20 appearances. Toronto ranks 11th in the league with 3.27 goals per game this season.