Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Starting in Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen will defend the road net against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, according to Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News.
Luukkonen is coming off a 32-save effort in Thursday's 4-2 win over Montreal. He has gone 11-7-2 this campaign with a 2.66 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 20 appearances. Toronto ranks 11th in the league with 3.27 goals per game this season.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Third win in last five starts•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Drawing start in Montreal•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Short stick in tight contest•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Set to face Carolina•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Comes up short in OT•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Starting Saturday•