Luukkonen has been recalled from AHL Rochester and will start Monday against Florida, Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site reports.

Luukkonen was temporarily sent down to the minors Sunday. He will make a third straight start for the Sabres following a 38-save performance in Saturday's 5-3 win over Nashville. Luukkonen has a 10-4-1 record this season with a 3.43 GAA and an .896 save percentage. The Panthers sit 13th in the NHL this campaign with 3.25 goals per game.