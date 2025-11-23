Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Starting once again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen will get the start for Sunday's game against the Hurricanes, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Luukkonen is getting back-to-back starts for the first time this season and only his sixth start overall. The 26-year-old has a 2-2-1 record, 3.01 GAA and an .881 save percentage in his five appearances. The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals in five straight games and have the second best offense in the NHL at 3.62 goals per game, so Luukkonen will have his work cut out for him Sunday.
