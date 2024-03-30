Share Video

Luukkonen will guard the home goal versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Luukkonen has alternated wins and losses over his last six appearances, giving up 18 goals on 161 shots in that span. He'll face a tough test Saturday, as the Maple Leafs have scored 25 times over their last six games.

