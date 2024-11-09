Luukkonen will patrol the home crease versus Calgary on Saturday, per Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald.

Luukkonen will make his fourth straight start and eighth in the last nine games. He has been outstanding of late, going 2-1-0 in his last three starts. allowing four goals on 87 shots. Luukkonen is 5-4-1 with a 2.72 GAA and a .909 save percentage. The Flames are 3-5-2 in their last 10 starts after beginning the season 4-0-0.