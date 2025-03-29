Luukkonen will patrol the visiting crease in Philadelphia on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Luukkonen will make his first start in a week as James Reimer has been between the pipes in the last two games. Luukkonen is 23-22-4 with a 3.16 GAA and an .888 save percentage across 51 appearances this season. The Flyers are registering 2.74 goals per game, 24th in the NHL in 2024-25.