Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen will guard the home cage versus Minnesota on Saturday, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.
Luukkonen will look for his fourth straight win against a depleted Wild lineup that is missing their entire second line of Matt Boldy (undisclosed), Marcus Johansson (lower body) and Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body). Luukkonen is 10-6-1 with a 2.59 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 17 starts this season. The Wild are tied for 17th in league scoring, averaging 3.06 goals per game in 2025-26.
