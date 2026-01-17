default-cbs-image
Luukkonen will guard the home cage versus Minnesota on Saturday, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen will look for his fourth straight win against a depleted Wild lineup that is missing their entire second line of Matt Boldy (undisclosed), Marcus Johansson (lower body) and Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body). Luukkonen is 10-6-1 with a 2.59 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 17 starts this season. The Wild are tied for 17th in league scoring, averaging 3.06 goals per game in 2025-26.

