Luukkonen will defend the home crease versus Philadelphia on Friday, according to Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen was excellent in his last start versus Philadelphia on Wednesday, stopping 38 shots en route to a 5-2 win. Luukkonen is 3-1-0 this season with a 2.60 GAA and a .926 save percentage. He'll try to secure a second straight win over the same Flyers squad Friday.