Luukkonen will guard the road goal during Thursday's matchup with Boston, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen played well in his last start Tuesday against the Rangers, turning aside 38 of 41 shots, but he was still ultimately tagged with his first career NHL loss due to weak goal support from his teammates. The 22-year-old rookie will attempt to return to the win column in a road matchup with a Bruins team that's 14-6-3 at home this season.