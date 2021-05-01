Luukkonen will be promoted to Buffalo's active roster and guard the road goal during Saturday's matchup with Boston, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen was a little shaky in his last start Thursday against the Bruins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat. He'll attempt to snap his personal two-game losing streak in a rematch with the same Boston squad Saturday.