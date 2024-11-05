Luukkonen will protect the home goal versus the Senators on Tuesday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Luukkonen has lost his last two outings, giving up seven goals on 54 shots in that span. That comes after a three-game winning streak, so the 25-year-old is still searching for consistency early in the campaign. The Senators have a strong offense, scoring 3.82 goals per game through 11 contests.