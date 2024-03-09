Luukkonen will guard the home net Saturday versus the Oilers, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen has held opponents to three goals or fewer in each of his last eight starts, going 5-2-1 with a .927 save percentage in that span. He'll have a tough task Saturday, however, against an Edmonton team averaging 3.51 goals per game. Luukkonen is 19-16-3 with a .914 save percentage and 2.44 GAA on the campaign.