Luukkonen will start in goal Wednesday on the road versus the Red Wings, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen put an end to his four-game point streak with a 32-save performance in a 3-2 win over the Oilers on Monday. The 26-year-old will now try to take his success on the road against the Red Wings, who are averaging 2.80 goals per game. However, they have the NHL's third-best power play, converting at a 28.2 percent rate.

