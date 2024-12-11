Luukkonen will protect the home goal versus the Rangers on Wednesday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Luukkonen has lost his last five outings, and he's allowed at least four goals in three of those games. The 25-year-old may catch a bit of a reprieve in this contest, as the Rangers are also struggling, having scored just 16 goals over their last six contests.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Can't pull team out of spiral•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Strong in OT loss•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Set to start against Winnipeg•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Late collapse in stunning loss•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: In goal Tuesday•