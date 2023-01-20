Luukkonen allowed two goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.

Luukkonen allowed goals to Brock Nelson in the first period and Matt Martin in the second before blanking the Islanders in the third in a 3-2 overtime victory. Luukkonen appears to have taken over the starting job in Buffalo over Craig Anderson and Eric Comrie, despite shuttling between the Sabres and AHL Rochester on paper. The 23-year-old Luukkonen improves to 11-5-1 with a .896 save percentage.