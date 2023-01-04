Luukkonen allowed four goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.
Luukkonen allowed more than three goals for the first time in six starts but still managed to outlast the Capitals in the overtime victory. The 23-year-old netminder has now won five consecutive starts and seven of his last eight contests. Luukkonen improves to 8-3-1 with a .892 save percentage. He's become a solid goaltending option on a surprising Buffalo team.
