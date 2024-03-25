Luukkonen stopped 32 of 33 Calgary shots and picked up an assist en route to a 4-1 win Sunday.
The netminder bounced back nicely after allowing eight goals to Edmonton in his last start. That loss was atypical of how Luukkonen has played recently. He's been at a .909 save percentage or better in 12 of his last 15 games. In fact, he's been north of a .925 in eight of those starts.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Starting in Calgary•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Gives up eight vs. Edmonton•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Set to face Oilers•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Cruises to win•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Starting in Seattle•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Downed by Wings•