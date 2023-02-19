Luukkonen allowed two goals on 35 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

The Sharks had long stretches of control at times, but Luukkonen kept them at bay fairly well. The 23-year-old had lost his last three outings (0-2-1) with a total of 13 goals allowed in those games. Luukkonen is up to 14-7-2 with a 3.41 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 23 starts this season. The Sabres have some tough matchups ahead -- they host the Maple Leafs before visiting the Lightning and the Panthers for their next three games.