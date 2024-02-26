Luukkonen stopped 30 of 32 shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout victory over Carolina.
Luukkonen allowed just a pair of goals Sunday, a Tony DeAngelo tally early in the opening period and a Martin Necas power-play marker in the third, before blanking the Hurricanes in a shootout to earn the win. The 24-year-old Luukkonen has won five of his last six outings, posting an impressive .933 save percentage in that span. Overall, he's 17-14-2 with a .914 save percentage and 2.45 GAA this season. Luukkonen, who's started 12 of Buffalo's last 14 contests, figures to get the nod again Tuesday on the road versus the Panthers.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Set to start Sunday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Sharp in Columbus•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Tending twine Friday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Notches win in Montreal•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Struggles Monday•