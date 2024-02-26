Luukkonen stopped 30 of 32 shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout victory over Carolina.

Luukkonen allowed just a pair of goals Sunday, a Tony DeAngelo tally early in the opening period and a Martin Necas power-play marker in the third, before blanking the Hurricanes in a shootout to earn the win. The 24-year-old Luukkonen has won five of his last six outings, posting an impressive .933 save percentage in that span. Overall, he's 17-14-2 with a .914 save percentage and 2.45 GAA this season. Luukkonen, who's started 12 of Buffalo's last 14 contests, figures to get the nod again Tuesday on the road versus the Panthers.