Luukkonen made 23 of 24 saves in Monday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Outside of the Jets' lone goal from Kyle Connor midway through the second period, Luukkonen shined in goal to pick up his third win in four tries. With his effort Monday, the 26-year-old netminder is up to a 4-3-1 record with a 2.51 GAA and an .899 save percentage through eight games this season. While the sample size is small due to missing the first two weeks of the season with a lower-body injury, UPL has numbers similar to the 2023-24 campaign, where he set a career high in wins and GAA. He has room to grow in his save percentage numbers, but performances like Monday's proved that he can keep the Sabres competitive defensively. With Buffalo currently just three points out of a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, the Sabres should vie for enough wins this season to keep Luukkonen as a solid streaming option in most fantasy formats. His next chance to take the ice is Wednesday at Philadelphia.