Luukkonen made 22 saves in a 7-2 win over Vegas on Saturday.

The game was tight early with the score knotted 2-2 until the 14:46 mark of the second period. UPL has two straight wins, and he's 7-2-0 with 18 goals allowed in his last nine starts. The Sabres may have a bad record overall, but Luukkonen is a solid fantasy play right now.