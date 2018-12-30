Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Strong play continues at WJC
Luukkonen stopped 22 of 23 shots in Finland's 5-1 victory over Slovakia in the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship on Saturday.
Luukkonen has now allowed just three goals in his first two starts for Finland. A second-round pick of the Sabres in 2017 (54th overall), Luukkonen has been brilliant for OHL Sudbury (2.49 GAA, .923 save percentage) in his first season in North America and he has firmly established himself as Buffalo's goaltender of the future. The big Finn signed his entry-level contract with the Sabres in June.
