Luukkonen made 30 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Wild on Saturday.

Since the December break, Luukkonen has delivered an 8-5-0 record with three shutouts and just 21 goals allowed over those 13 games. UPL started the season behind the super-hyped Devon Levi, but he has ascended into the starter's role with strong performance after strong performance. Buffalo is 10 points from a Wild Card spot with too much ground to make up, but Luukkonen will continue to drive strong performances regardless. He will help your squad.