Luukonen allowed four goals on 15 shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to Anaheim.

Three of the Ducks' four goals came in the second period as Luukonen took the loss despite the Sabres outshooting Anaheim 37-to-15. It was a tough outing for the 24-year-old netminder, who hadn't allowed more than three goals in a game since Dec. 23 -- Luukonen came into the day 8-5-0 with a stellar .941 save percentage over his last 13 appearances. He's now 14-14-2 on the season with a .910 save percentage and 2.54 GAA.