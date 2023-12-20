Luukkonen gave up five goals on 16 shots after replacing Devon Levi midway through the second period, taking the loss in Tuesday's 9-4 rout at the hands of the Blue Jackets.

Just 22 seconds after Luukkonen entered the game, the Sabres gave up an odd-man rush that Kirill Marchenko converted to complete a natural hat trick, and things didn't get better for the netminder from there. Luukkonen has lost five straight decisions, stumbling to a rough 4.58 GAA and .828 save percentage over that stretch, and his playing time could dwindle quickly if he doesn't turn things around soon.