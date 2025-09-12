Luukkonen reported to training camp with an undisclosed injury, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports Friday.

A league source stated that Luukkonen came to camp with a "tweak." The Sabres are not sure as to the severity of the injury, and there is no timetable for a return. Buffalo inked Alexandar Georgiev to a one-year contract Thursday, in case Luukkonen is not ready for the start of the 2025-26 campaign. Luukkonen was 24-24-5 with a pair of shutouts, a 3.20 GAA and an .887 save percentage across 55 regular-season appearances for the Sabres in 2024-25.