Luukkonen stopped 20 of 22 shots in the Sabres' 2-0 loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.

Luukkonen allowed a goal in the second and third period, but received no offensive support after being outdueled by Karel Vejmelka. This loss drops the Finnish netminder's record to 6-7-1 with a 2.92 GAA and a .901 save percentage. Luukkonen's next possible start could come Tuesday versus Columbus.