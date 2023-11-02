Luukkonen stopped 38 of 40 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

After allowing a pair of goals in the opening period, Luukkonen shut down the Flyers over the final two frames as Buffalo earned a 5-2 despite being heavily outshot 40-to-15. It's another impressive outing from the 24-year-old Luukkonen, who shut out the Avalanche in his previous outing. He improved to 3-1-0 with a .926 save percentage on the campaign. Devon Levi was able to return in a backup role Wednesday, though Luukkonen's play of late may have earned him a larger share of playing time while Eric Comrie (lower body) remains sidelined.