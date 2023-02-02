Luukkonen turned aside 29 of 33 shots in a 5-1 loss to Carolina on Wednesday.

Luukkonen allowed three goals on a staggering 17 shots in the first period. He held firm in the second frame, but Luukkonen surrendered another marker on four shots in the third. Carolina's final goal was scored on an empty net. Luukkonen fell to 13-6-2 with a 3.26 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 21 games this season. The 23-year-old has allowed at least three goals in three of his last four outings.