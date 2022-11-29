Luukkonen made 19 saves during Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the visiting Lightning.

Making his third start of the season, Luukkonen couldn't sustain a two-goal, third-period lead, surrendering three unanswered goals as the Sabres dropped to 2-9-1 over their past 12 outings. The 23-year-old netminder allowed more than four goals for the first time in his 16 NHL starts, posting a career-low .760 save percentage. Luukkonen fell to 1-1-1.