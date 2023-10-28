Luukkonen stopped 18 of 21 shots in relief of Eric Comrie (lower body) in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

Luukkonen entered the game midway through the third period, and he ultimately ended up with the loss. The 24-year-old never had a lead to protect. He's now appeared in two straight games, allowing seven goals on 59 shots. With Comrie hurt and Devon Levi (lower body) also working his way back from injury, Luukkonen may be the man in goal for a short spell. The Sabres' next game is a challenging home matchup against the Avalanche on Sunday.