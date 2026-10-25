Luukkonen stopped 30 of 34 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

The Sabres jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, but Luukkonen gave it all back almost as fast. He's now winless in his last three starts, allowing 11 goals on 95 shots in that span. For the season, the 27-year-old has a 3-3-3 record with a 3.56 GAA and an .866 save percentage across nine games. Luukkonen remains the Sabres' top option in goal ahead of Colten Ellis, but with a tough road trip through California for the week ahead, Luukkonen may best be left on the bench in fantasy.