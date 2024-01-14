Luukkonen made 22 saves in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Vancouver.

Sam Lafferty banged home a greasy goal early in the second period, but Luukkonen was able to handle everything else the Canucks fired his way. Unfortunately for the Sabres, Thatcher Demko was just that much better in the other crease. It's Luukkonen's first regulation loss since Dec. 19, snapping a 3-0-1 run, and on the season the 24-year-old is 9-9-2 with a 2.91 GAA and .901 save percentage. He'll likely continue splitting duties with Devon Levi, barring a hot streak from one of the young netminders.