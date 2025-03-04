Luukkonen will protect the home goal versus the Sharks on Tuesday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Luukkonen lost versus the Canadiens on Saturday, allowing three goals on 28 shots. He avoided a rematch with Montreal on Monday and will now start a day later in a favorable matchup versus the Sharks, who ended their eight-game losing streak with a 3-2 shootout win over the Maple Leafs on Monday.