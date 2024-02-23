Luukkonen will get the starting nod in Columbus on Friday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen has won three of his last four starts while allowing just eight goals on 110 shots during that span. He's started six of Buffalo's seven games since returning from the All-Star break while registering a .919 save percentage. On the year, he's 15-14-2 with a 2.52 GAA and a .911 save percentage.