Luukkonen will patrol the home crease Monday versus Montreal, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Luukkonen has won his last three starts, stopping 86 of 90 shots. He has posted a 6-4-1 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. Montreal ranks 23rd in the league with 2.60 goals per game in 2024-25.