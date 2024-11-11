Share Video

Link copied!

Luukkonen will patrol the home crease Monday versus Montreal, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Luukkonen has won his last three starts, stopping 86 of 90 shots. He has posted a 6-4-1 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. Montreal ranks 23rd in the league with 2.60 goals per game in 2024-25.

More News