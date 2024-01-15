Luukkonen will patrol the home crease Monday against San Jose, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.
Luukkonen is coming off a 22-save effort in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Vancouver. He has a 9-9-2 record this season with one shutout, a 2.91 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 21 games played. The Sharks sit 32nd in the league this campaign with 2.05 goals per contest.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Takes tough loss against Canucks•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Slated to start Saturday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Grabs third straight win•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Starting against Senators•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Best game of NHL career yields win•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Facing Penguins•