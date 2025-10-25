Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Tending twine Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen will guard the road goal against Toronto on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Luukkonen will make his season debut because Colten Ellis (undisclosed) is unavailable. The 26-year-old Luukkonen had a 24-24-5 record with two shutouts, a 3.20 GAA and an .887 save percentage across 55 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season. After missing the first seven games of the year due to a lower-body injury, he was the backup netminder behind Alex Lyon in Friday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
