Luukkonen will guard the road goal against Toronto on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Luukkonen will make his season debut because Colten Ellis (undisclosed) is unavailable. The 26-year-old Luukkonen had a 24-24-5 record with two shutouts, a 3.20 GAA and an .887 save percentage across 55 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season. After missing the first seven games of the year due to a lower-body injury, he was the backup netminder behind Alex Lyon in Friday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.