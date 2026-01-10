Luukkonen will be between the home pipes versus Anaheim on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Luukkonen has won four of his last five starts, allowing 10 goals on 150 shots (.933 save percentage). He is 8-6-1 with a 2.61 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 15 appearances this season. The Ducks are 10th in NHL scoring this season, generating 3.25 goals per contest.