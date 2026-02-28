Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Tending twine Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen will guard the road goal versus the Lightning on Saturday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
This will be a tough matchup, as the Lightning are one of the league's top teams. Luukkonen won his first start coming out of the Olympic break, which was also his return from a lower-body injury. He stopped 27 of 28 shots in his win over the Devils on Wednesday. Luukkonen will need to stay sharp between the pipes to maintain a timeshare with Alex Lyon.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Nabs win coming out of break•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Starting versus Devils•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: In contention Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Will miss Olympics•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Moved to injured reserve•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Set for one-week absence•