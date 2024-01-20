Luukkonen will patrol the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen has back-to-back shutouts and has only allowed one goal on 70 shots in his last three starts. He is 11-9-2 with a 2.64 GAA and a .909 save percentage this season. Luukkonen will be backed up by Eric Comrie, who was recalled from the AHL, while Devon Levi was sent down Saturday. The Lightning have scored 153 goals in 45 games, sixth in the NHL.